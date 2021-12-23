Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 840 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

