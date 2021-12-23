Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259,288 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

