Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $640.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

