Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $11.76 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Realty Income by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

