Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,740 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $537,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $789,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $68,000.

BAMR opened at $60.03 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

