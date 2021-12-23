Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,909 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.