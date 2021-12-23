Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $473.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

