Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.