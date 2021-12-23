Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,813.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,885.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,289.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,099.13. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

