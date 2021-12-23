Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 41.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after buying an additional 96,816 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after buying an additional 334,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Hayward by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,647,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,955 shares of company stock worth $15,462,799.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

