Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 157,847 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.