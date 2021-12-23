Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $170.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.70. 186,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $387.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

