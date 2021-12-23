Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

