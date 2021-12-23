Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 97 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $911.54 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.