Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.