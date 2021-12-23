Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $68.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

