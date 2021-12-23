Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.