Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Stock Price Up 52.4%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC)’s stock price rose 52.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

About Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Vulcan International Corp. engages in the manufacture of rubber and foam products. It also develops and manages real estate, and is involved in forestry activities including the harvesting and selling of timber. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clarksville, TN.

