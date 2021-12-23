Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,962 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of -0.06. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

