Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,233 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after acquiring an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

RMD opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

