Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $199.58 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

