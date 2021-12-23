Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 77,800 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

