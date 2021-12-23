Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.50 ($71.35).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €47.63 ($53.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.38. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($68.49). The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.