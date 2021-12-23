Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.