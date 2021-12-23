Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 481,269 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 454,045 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

