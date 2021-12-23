Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,520. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $1,830,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

