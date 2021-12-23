Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,969 shares during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates comprises approximately 1.2% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.60% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VWE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1 year low of 8.88 and a 1 year high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.