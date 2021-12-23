Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives €105.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.69 ($118.75).

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €1.63 ($1.83) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €89.34 ($100.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,062,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a one year high of €88.80 ($99.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.69.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

