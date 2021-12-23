View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 15.1%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares were up 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 21,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,446,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $11,136,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in View in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in View by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in View in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in View in the second quarter worth about $427,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

