Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $176,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $193.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.16 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.64.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

