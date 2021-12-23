Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,458 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of AptarGroup worth $163,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

