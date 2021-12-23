Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,525 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,362,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $225,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vertiv by 453.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

