Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of Carlisle Companies worth $187,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $184,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $237.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

