Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lam Research worth $248,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

Shares of LRCX opened at $691.22 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.02 and its 200-day moving average is $616.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

