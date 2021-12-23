VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after buying an additional 726,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,610,000 after buying an additional 1,007,908 shares in the last quarter.

VICI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

