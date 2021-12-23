Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,844,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,897,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $222.77 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

