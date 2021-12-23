VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $248.62

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.62 and last traded at $247.70, with a volume of 3196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.73.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,194. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

