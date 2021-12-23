Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,619 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Jeff Fairman sold 131 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,947.50.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

