Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to post sales of $16.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAPO remained flat at $$22.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,474. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -1.31.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

