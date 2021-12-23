Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 212,758 shares.The stock last traded at $151.57 and had previously closed at $151.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

