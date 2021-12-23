Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,874,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 80,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,156,000 after purchasing an additional 121,956 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.80. 50,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,766. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.