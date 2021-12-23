Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VGSH opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

