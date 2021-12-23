Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.46% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $199,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

