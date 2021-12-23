Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.81

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.81 and last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 1264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 164,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.