Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $252.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.