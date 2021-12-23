Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

