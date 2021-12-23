Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $216,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

