VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

