Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

