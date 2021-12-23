Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

